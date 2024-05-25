HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,073 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $29,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 653,067,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,597,369.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,221,033 shares of company stock valued at $518,194,888. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.38. 11,658,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,698,928. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.