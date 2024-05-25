HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.70.

KYMR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 432,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,529 shares of company stock valued at $17,815,113. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

