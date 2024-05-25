HC Wainwright Cuts Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Price Target to $45.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CALT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.42. 13,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 133.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

