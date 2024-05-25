Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.17.

HAS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong.

