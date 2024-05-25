Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.20 and last traded at $88.00. Approximately 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $3.6041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

