Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 868,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 217,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

