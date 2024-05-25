Grin Price Up 0.9% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $156,993.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,623.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.52 or 0.00723546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00124178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00059261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00206452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00093103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

