Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 1,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.39 million for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

