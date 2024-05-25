Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.