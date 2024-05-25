Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $251.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.