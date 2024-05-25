Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

