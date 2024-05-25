Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 236,123 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,123 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 734,215 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

