Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,822 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.49. 14,048,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,508,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

