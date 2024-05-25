Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $218,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Lennar by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

