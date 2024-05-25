Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $38,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,913,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $4,824,378.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,264,044.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,386. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

