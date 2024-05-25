Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $753.38. The stock had a trading volume of 287,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $679.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

