Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 3,065,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,522. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.