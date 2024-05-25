Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 1,000,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,144,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $3,421.44.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $11,860,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. 4,087,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,098. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 774,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 392,966 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

