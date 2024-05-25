GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCT opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,394,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,350,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,453,252.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,394,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,350,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,370.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

