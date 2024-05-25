Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $10,312.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $8,868.16.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $11,082.24.
  • On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82.

Pulmonx Trading Down 3.7 %

LUNG stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.66. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 132.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 53,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 24.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,029,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 401,830 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,846,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

