GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director Thomas Vetrano Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Vetrano acquired 40,000 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JOB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 542,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

