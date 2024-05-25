GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $738.44 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $738.44 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.92 or 0.00011559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011953 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001409 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,533.32 or 1.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00108061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003687 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,227,436 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,227,328.70453501 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.93064158 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,935,121.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

