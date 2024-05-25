Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360 over the last ninety days. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

