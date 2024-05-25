G999 Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $0.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00054940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.