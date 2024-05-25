Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

