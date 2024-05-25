FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $223,487. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 723,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,664. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

