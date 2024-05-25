Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 566,707 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. 1,639,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

