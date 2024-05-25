Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,489 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,489 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $67,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

FIS traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 2,949,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,581. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.