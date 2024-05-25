Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,750,483 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,750,483 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $64,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.56. 2,701,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.