Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,259 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of AAR worth $56,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AAR by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.33. 182,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,293. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

