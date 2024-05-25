Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 293,588 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $52,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $81.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.02. 2,090,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,918. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $306.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

