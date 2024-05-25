Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.44 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $65,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,171. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.