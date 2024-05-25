Franklin Resources Inc. Has $55.79 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $55,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,393. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

