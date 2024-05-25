Franklin Resources Inc. Has $52.47 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,427 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.31% of EPAM Systems worth $52,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.65.

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,384. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

