Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Yum China worth $59,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.74. 2,821,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Separately, HSBC dropped their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

