Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 96,127 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,584,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $54,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. 416,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

