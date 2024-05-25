Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 9,683 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $61,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 449,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,986. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock worth $546,839. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

