Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 1.4%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.73. 222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.
Foxby Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.
Foxby Company Profile
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
