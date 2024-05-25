Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 663 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,893,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $275,247.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. 651,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,365. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

