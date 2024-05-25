Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

CRWD traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.31, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

