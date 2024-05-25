Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $316,472,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,954,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,586. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

