Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 51 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 145,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $457.95. 29,546,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $336.67 and a one year high of $460.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

