Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.09. 2,389,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

