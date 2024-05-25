Founders Financial Alliance LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,046,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GCOW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 222,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.98.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.