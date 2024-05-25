Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 496 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

