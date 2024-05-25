Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.85. 1,737,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

