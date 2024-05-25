Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $6.36 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

