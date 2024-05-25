Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BBHY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

