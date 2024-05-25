Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $181.67. 574,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

