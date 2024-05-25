Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Eaton by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Eaton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.89. 1,488,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,000. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.67 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

